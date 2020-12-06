LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana reported 6,678 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and 34 more deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor.
Sunday's report brings the Hoosier State to 381,617 total coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, according to a news release from the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH). More than 5,900 Indiana residents have died from the virus.
"Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days," ISDH said in a news release.
Indiana's seven-day positivity rate, a measure of the proportion of tests returning positive, rose from 12.4% on Saturday to 13.6 % on Sunday, according to the health department.
In southern Indiana, Clark County reported 108 new cases for a total of 6100 infections and 87 virus-related deaths. The county has a seven-day positivity rate of 13.8%, according to ISDH.
With a seven-day positivity rate of 12.1%, Floyd County reported 88 new cases for 3,822 total infections and 80 deaths.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information tab.
