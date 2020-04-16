LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — More help for renters in Louisville during the COVID-19 pandemic is likely on the way.
A Louisville Metro Council committee approved a plan Thursday that would divert $500,000 intended to build more affordable housing to instead help people pay rent.
Families or individuals earning up to about $38,000 a year would be eligible to receive funding. Develop Louisville, a department within Metro Government, would facilitate the allocation of money.
Although evictions are on hold for now, council members said Louisville residents will still need help when the grace period ends.
