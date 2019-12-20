LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was shot and killed Thursday evening in the 4300 block of West Market Street.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identifies the victim as 19-year-old Christian Gwynn of Louisville.
Officials with the Louisville Metro Police Department say the Second Division of the Major Crimes Unit responded to the area at about 9:30 p.m. and found Gwynn with at least one gunshot wound.
Gwynn was taken to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police asked that anyone with information call the Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
