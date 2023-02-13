LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- We now know the name of the victim who died after a shooting on Feb. 10, 2023 in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, 32-year-old John Taylor Jr. died of a gunshot injury.
LMPD responded to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of East Muhammad Ali Boulevard around 10:30 p.m., and found a man had been shot. Taylor was taken to University Hospital where he later died.
So far, the police do not have any suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or submit a tip online.
