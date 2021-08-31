LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 35-year-old man who was found in a vehicle fatally shot in Shively Friday night.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Tony Booker, of Louisville.
Shively Police officers received a report of a shooting in the 4600 block of Kiefer Road around 7:30 p.m. Friday. That's not far from Louisville Memorial Gardens. It's also the location of Booker's residence, according to the coroner's office.
On scene, officers found a man who believed to be in his mid-30s, now identified as Booker, inside a vehicle with "multiple gunshot wounds," according to Shively Police Sgt. Patrick Allen.
Booker was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he later died.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Shively Police tip line at 930-2SPD or the Shively Police Department at 448-6181.
