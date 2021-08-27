LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shively Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a vehicle Friday night.
Shively Police officers were called to the 9600 block of Keifer Road around 7:30 p.m. on the report of a shooting. That's not far from Louisville Memorial Gardens.
The man, who is believed to be in his mid-30s, was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he later died, according to Sgt. Patrick Allen.
This story may be updated.
