LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person is dead after an apartment fire in the California neighborhood caused by "unattended cooking" on Saturday morning.
On Sunday morning, the coroner's office identified the victim as Davon Carter, 38, of Louisville. He died of accidental smoke inhalation.
Louisville Fire Department Major Bobby Cooper said firefighters responded to a report of a fire at the California Square Apartments, in the 1600 block of Garland Avenue, just before 9:30 a.m.
When firefighters arrived, they found the apartment complex off Dixie Highway on fire.
As they searched the complex, they found Carter dead inside an apartment.
Cooper said that firefighters were able to contain the fire to a single apartment, and extinguish the blaze in less than 10 minutes.
The apartment involved has "moderate fire damage," Cooper said. No other apartments in the complex were damaged during the fire.
Arson investigators with the Louisville Fire Department said the fire was caused by "unattended cooking," which is one of the leading causes of fires.
The American Red Cross is helping those who have been displaced after the fire.
