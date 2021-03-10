LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was killed in a head-on crash Tuesday night on Dixie Highway near Valley Station.
The crash happened just after 9 p.m. at Dixie Highway and West Orell Road, near the Gene Snyder Freeway, according to Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Officer Beth Ruoff.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office says Shaun M. Koppel, 40, of Louisville died at the scene from multiple blunt force injuries.
Koppel was driving northbound on Dixie Highway and crossed the center line into southbound traffic. His vehicle hit a pickup truck head-on, Ruoff said.
The man driving the pickup was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.
