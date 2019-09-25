LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the man who was shot and killed Friday, Sept. 20, in southwest Louisville.
Antwion Milner, 41, died from a gunshot wound suffered in a shooting in the 5500 block of Landcross Drive, not far from Terry Drive, around 10:30 p.m. Friday, officials said.
Tyler Lowery has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to the shooting. On Monday, he pleaded not guilty to the charge. Lowery is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $250,000 bond.
According to officials, some kind of fight led up to the shooting.
