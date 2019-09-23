LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The accused gunman in a fatal shooting that happened in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood entered a not guilty plea on Monday morning.
Tyler Lowery is accused in the shooting death of a man in the 5500 block of Landcross Drive just after 10 p.m. Friday.
The victim's name has not been released, but Louisville Metro Police say he was in his 40s.
Investigators say there was a fight before the shooting, and they believe Lowery and the victim knew each other.
Lowery is being held in jail on a $250,000 bond.
Related stories:
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.