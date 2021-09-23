LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a man believed to be in his 40s died after crashing an SUV early Thursday morning.
The Jefferson County Coroner identified the victim as Kenneth Jason Moore, 45, of Louisville.
According to an LMPD spokesperson, the crash happened around 2:45 a.m. That's when officers from the city's 4th Division responded to reports of a crash on 7th Street Road and Lincoln Avenue, which is near Algonquin Parkway.
Police say the SUV was northbound on 7th Street Road when the driver lost control, veered to the right side of the road and struck a fire hydrant, grass embankment and several utility poles.
Moore was ejected from the SUV and died at the scene. The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.