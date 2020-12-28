LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man shot and killed in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Sunday night has been identified.
The shooting happened in the 2400 block of Lindbergh Drive, which is off Algonquin Parkway near South Central Park, around 8 p.m., according to Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department.
Officer's with LMPD's Fourth Division responded and found a man, identified Monday as 58-year-old James Russell by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, dead at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds, Smiley said in a news release Sunday.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is handling the investigation. There's no word on any possible suspect or suspects at this time.
