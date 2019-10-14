CORYDON, Ind. (WDRB) -- The last time the water rate increased in Corydon was 1997, and the town council thinks it's time again.
The proposal would raise the water and sewer rates by about 75%. For a home that uses 4,000 gallons a month, the increase would add $9.75 to the water bill and $16.07 to the sewer bill.
The council proposed the idea in Fiscal Court in early October. The goal is to bring in money that will upgrade the town's infrastructure.
"We've seen a lot of influx in population, but we have a lot of infrastructure that's in excess of 100 years of age," Corydon Town Manager Rand Heazlitt said. "It's just one of those things where we have to upgrade that infrastructure."
Heazlitt said the town has dire needs for updates. There are sewer lines that need to be replaced, water tanks that needs repairs, and several other things that need to be upgraded for the town to operate.
It would cost the town around $10 million.
"It's just a necessary evil," Heazlitt said. "You can't go and continue to do business and provide quality services without maintaining your infrastructure. That, unfortunately, means that rates have to go up."
Heazlitt said he and the town council understand the frustrations and continue to hear those residents out.
One of those frustrated residents is Theresa Bauer.
"My bill is going to kind of explode," she said.
She's frustrated because part of the proposal includes an additional 15% surcharge on top of the increase for those living outside of city limits.
"I don't mind paying my fair share, but just because I live out of town I get this little extra surcharge, and I don't know how fair that is," Bauer said.
Residents like Bauer have been heard by the town council, and another town council meeting Monday will allow them to say more.
Ultimately, Heazlitt said these rates are still among the lowest in the region. He said that it's important to raise them now to "keep water running and toilets flushing."
"If we do this now, then we can ensure that we not only have the lowest rates in the region now, but we continue to have the lowest rates in the future," Heazlitt said.
