LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Along the edge of Jefferson Square Park, the coals glowed in Paul Gardner's grill as he casually charred chicken wings on a pleasant Tuesday afternoon.
He's been cooking for Louisville's protesters for months.
"How many days has it been? About 137?" he said as he flipped a batch of wings. "Well, I've missed about 37."
But on this day, his mind was focused on what was happening steps away inside City Hall. There, a council committee began considering a new union contract that includes a pay rise for many Louisville Metro Police officers. The short-term contract, which is the result of two years of negotiations between the city and River City FOP Lodge 614, would raise the starting pay for LMPD officers.
The contract also includes changes from the Breonna Taylor settlement, such as a $5,000 housing incentive for officers to live in the communities they patrol.
At the grill, though, Gardner had hesitations about the contract.
"I feel they deserve a raise, yes, because they do work hard, and they've been killed too. They've been shot too. Their job is dangerous," he said. "But also, they need to have some better training. That's what I want them to put in that contract."
His hesitations mirrored some that surfaced inside city hall Tuesday as the Metro Council Labor and Economic Development committee began considering the contract, which will have to be ratified by council to become official.
Council members like Bill Hollander, D-9; Keisha Dorsey, D-3; Paula McCraney, D-7; Brandon Coan, D-8; and others expressed their concerns.
"Full accountability is not just missing from this contract, the document expressly exempts the police from personal responsibility in at least a half dozen different, dangerous ways," said Coan.
While those council members seemed to agree that LMPD officers are worthy of raises, some of them argued the new contract should be put on hold or even sent back to the drawing board to be re-negotiated until it includes significant reforms too.
Others, however, say the raise should be passed now, as LMPD struggles to keep and recruit officers. Ryan Nichols, President of the FOP, described the loss of recruits and current officers to resignations or retirements as a "dire" trend that ultimately leave the department with zero qualified recruits.
"And without being able to recruit qualified officers, we will not be able to maintain public safety going forward," Nichols told the committee.
Councilman Anthony Piagentini, R-19, underscored Nichols' argument.
"Currently, we have a recruit class that we normally seat 48 candidates, and right now, it has 17 candidates in there," Piagentini said.
Piagentini, Nichols and Interim LMPD Chief Yvette Gentry said more police reforms can be discussed later, after the contract is ratified by Metro Council.
But to Keisha Dorsey, a councilwoman and frequent protester outside at Jefferson Square, waiting is unacceptable.
"As a Black woman, as a Black legislator, I am tired of being told to wait," said Dorsey, D-3.
At the end of the meeting Tuesday, council decided to table the contract until more questions can be answered and concerns addressed. Dorsey said it should remain tabled until the public gets a chance to weigh in as well.
"This isn't about the FOP. This isn't about unions," she said. "This is about people. And this contract impacts people, and it should be a very people-centric procedure."
