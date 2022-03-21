LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Court documents have identified a robbery suspect who was shot by Louisville Metro Police after they say he pointed a gun at an officer last week.
According to an arrest report, that man has been identified as 53-year-old Dwayne Edward Smith. No address is listed on the report.
Police say they were called to the 1400 block of Paul Avenue, in a subdivision just west of the intersection between Taylor Boulevard and Southgate Avenue, on March 17, just after 4 p.m., after someone reported a robbery.
When they arrived, they talked to a 17-year-old girl who said she was walking her baby sister in a stroller when a man came up behind her, punched her in the head and took her phone.
According to the arrest report, he was last seen on a bike headed southbound on nearby Schneiter Avenue.
Police say they were able to track the stolen phone to an alley near the intersection of Clara Avenue and Lester Avenue, and found Smith, who matched the suspect's description, in the process of trying to break into a nearby trailer.
According to the arrest report, Smith tried to run when officers spotted him, eventually falling in a nearby driveway. When an officer tried to handcuff him, he allegedly raised a 9mm handgun, "with his right hand up to the officers [sic] head pulling the trigger," the report states.
Police say as the officer pushed away from Smith and fell back, Smith pointed the gun at the officer. That's when police say the officer drew his weapon and shot Smith.
Smith was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.
He has since been charged with Attempted Murder of a Police Officer, Enhanced Fleeing or Evading Police (on foot) and Enhanced Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon.
At the time of this writing, he is scheduled to appear in Jefferson District Court on Tuesday morning.
Related story:
Copyright 2022 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.