LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A robbery suspect was shot and injured by Louisville Metro Police after reportedly pointing at gun at an officer.
LMPD responded around 4 p.m. Thursday to a report of a woman being robbed and assaulted at a home on Paul Avenue. That's in the neighborhood off Longfield Avenue behind Churchill Downs.
LMPD spokesperson Officer Beth Ruoff said the suspect took "property" from the woman and ran.
An officer saw someone matching the description of the suspect and tried to detain him between two houses on Clara Avenue. Ruoff said the suspect rolled to the ground, pulled out a gun and pointed it at the officer. That's when the officer fired his weapon and hit the suspect.
Video of scene at Clara Ave. and Taylor Blvd. pic.twitter.com/BFAbrh2dR7— Katrina Nickell WDRB (@knickelltv) March 17, 2022
Ruoff said the suspect was reported as stable at the hospital. No details were released about his injuries.
As standard procedure, Kentucky State Police will handle the shooting investigation.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.