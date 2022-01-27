LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville-area residents can now get a COVID-19 test while they're renewing their car tags or paying their property taxes.
The Jefferson County Clerk's Office is now offering tests to residents at some of their branches in an effort to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. Beginning Thursday, Jan. 27, visitors can get a test at the West Branch and the Dixie Branch.
Those who request a test will get a "Testing Pass" at the window and then they can get tested. The tests can be done via saliva collection or nasal swab.
The tests are available only to Jefferson County residents receiving services from the County Clerk's Office and for Clerk's Office employees. No walk-ins will be accepted.
The testing will soon be rolled out at all eight branches as part of a partnership between Pearl Diagnostic Laboratory and Galen College of Nursing. Patients will receive their PCR test results within one to two days.
Jefferson County Clerk Bobbie Holsclaw said the branches are prepared to test hundreds of people a day, if needed.
"We had the opportunity, and to be quite honest with you, I never thought about doing it in the branches," Holsclaw said. "But I thought, 'We have a lot of people that come through there, and if there's some way that we can help out with all of the backup somewhere else, we're happy to do that.'"
Here is the schedule for branches to begin testing:
Thursday, Jan. 27: West Branch and Dixie Branch
Friday, Jan. 28: Highview Branch and Fairdale Branch
Thursday, Feb. 3: Downtown Branch and Jeffersontown Branch
Friday, Feb. 4: East Branch and Westport Branch
Testing will be available from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
For additional sites for COVID-19 testing in Louisville, click here.
For the latest on COVID-19 in Louisville, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.