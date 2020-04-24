LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Andy Beshear announced a new statewide partnership with Walmart on Friday, which will help Louisville test more people for COVID-19.
"Let's get all those tests," said Beshear. "Let's use all of that capacity."
Testing will be available at Walmart's Bashford Manor location starting on Wednesday. It will be open from from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Online registration is required.
The site will test up to 200 people each day. It will be open to first responders and healthcare workers, regardless of symptoms, plus anyone over 18 who is showing symptoms.
Drive-thru testing also starts next week at Louisville's Shawnee Park, where the city is partnering with Kroger to test over 300 people per day.
Mayor Greg Fischer said the virus has had a disproportionate effect on the city's African American community.
"It's important that this testing site is located in a part of our city that has a higher percentage of African Americans living there," he said.
Testing at Shawnee Park will take place weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. starting Monday, and through May 8. People have to sign up either by phone or online.
Kroger said testing at the park is already booked for next week. Reservations for the following week will be open in the coming days.
Sadiqa Reynolds, CEO of the Louisville Urban League, also pointed to other testing sites.
"There is another test that will be happening Saturday in St. Stephen's Church parking lot in our community, in the west end," she said.
Dr. Sarah Moyer, director of Metro Public Health & Wellness, said those over 60 with chronic medical conditions who have symptoms would be the first priority, along with first responders and essential workers.
"If you are able to be quarantined at home, following the mayor and governor's recommendation to stay at home, you probably don't need a test right now," she said.
To sign up for the Walmart testing, click here.
To sign up for Kroger testing, click here or call 1-888-852-2567, and select option 3 for support.
