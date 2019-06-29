LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say one person is dead and another person suffered minor injuries after a crash that happened Saturday morning in Oldham County.
Major Neil Johnson with Oldham County Police confirms the accident happened at the intersections of Highways 22 and 329 in Crestwood. The road is partially closed as police investigate.
Drivers are encouraged to choose another route.
It's not known how long the lanes along the road will remain closed.
This story will be updated as more details become available.
