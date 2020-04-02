LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Jody Demling, a longtime journalist and radio host in Louisville and sideline reporter for University of Louisville football, was admitted to a hospital on Thursday with COVID-19 symptoms, according to a post on the website he founded, CardinalAuthority.com.
Demling began to feel ill late last week. According to Michael McCammon of CardinalAuthority, Demling is on oxygen and "appears he's improving. ... Please continue to pray and send good vibes."
Demling began his journalism career at The Courier-Journal in 1990 and spent 22 years at the newspaper before leaving in 2012 to host a morning radio show for iHeart Media and write for his University of Louisville sports website.
Demling is currently the afternoon sports host for WHAS Radio, provides some horse racing coverage for WAVE TV and writes about horse racing for CBS Sports' website.
