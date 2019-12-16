LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say four people -- including three children -- had to be rescued from a house fire after a Crestwood man set fire to the home.
It happened Sunday, just after 3 a.m., at a home on Jacob Drive, in Westport, Kentucky.
According to the Oldham County Police Department, officers were sent to the home after someone reported that a man had set fire to the house.
When they arrived, they found that the home was ablaze. A witness on the scene said that a man had been inside the home just before the house fire and was "acting erratic." The witness also said there were four people, including three children, inside the home.
Everyone inside the home was safely escorted outside.
While canvassing outside the home, police say they found a "large amount of rifles" placed behind a bush near the road about 25 yards southwest of the home.
Police say they found another rifle with three loaded magazines 24 yards north of the first weapons stash.
At that point, police activated a heat signature camera, which was able to locate the suspect, 49-year-old Richard Brown, by identifying his body heat. Brown was found hiding in nearby vegetation and debris.
Brown was found in a "vantage point to view all first responders, make advances to his weapons and maintain cover in an effort to elude capture," according to the arrest report. Police say he was highly intoxicated.
When police confronted Brown, identifying themselves as police officers, Brown refused to surrender, actively resisting arrest, according to police.
Police say they had to use "necessary force" to subdue him, and one officer was injured. That officer was treated.
Brown was arrested and charged with first-degree arson, third-degree assault of a police or probation officer, resisting arrest, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and first-degree wanton endangerment.
He is currently being held in the Oldham County Detention Center.
