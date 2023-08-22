LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Crestwood man died in a crash on Monday afternoon in Gallatin County, according to Kentucky State Police.
KSP said troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 42 near the 1800 block involving a passenger vehicle and motorcycle.
Dylan Rudder, 30, was driving the motorcycle. He died at the scene.
According to KSP, the 2021 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Rudder was traveling westbound on U.S. 42. Rudder tried to overtake another vehicle when he was hit head on by a pickup truck traveling eastbound.
KSP is investigating the crash.
