LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Construction is officially underway on a major project in Clarksville.
A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday for the Current 812 project, which will create 200 luxury apartments and townhomes with a resort-style pool, clubhouse and more amenities.
The development by Denton Floyd also plans to have retail space and a two-story fine dining restaurant overlooking the Ohio River.
It's part of the town's plan to transform its area around Main Street.
"This project allows Clarksville to develop an identity beyond our traditional retail core," said Nic Langford, redevelopment director for the Town of Clarksville. "We are building a new riverfront downtown, one that will be enjoyed by the entire region and feature several small local businesses and artisan groups."
The project is expected to be completed by fall 2023.
