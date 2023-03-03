LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's Triple Crown of Running kicks off Saturday morning.
The first race of the annual running series, the 5K, starts at 8 a.m. at Slugger Field at Brook and East Market streets in downtown Louisville. More than 2,500 runners are signed up to hit the pavement.
Crews spent Friday setting up and preparing for the race despite the weather. Due to the weather, runners can still pick up packets Saturday morning if they don't feel safe going out Friday night to get them.
"Our crews were out there early this morning getting everything ready, kind of batten down the hatches now so that we will be able to execute the race based on the information we have now," said Mark Colpoys, race director for the Louisville Triple Crown of Running. "We're fully confident that we can execute the race tomorrow safely. If the weather were to change, then we'll make those determinations and communicate to the participants."
The course routes runners south on Brook Street, west on Chestnut Street, then east on Liberty Street, followed by north on 5th Street and then west on Market Street, north on Seventh Street and finally east on Main Street.
The race culminates at Louisville Slugger Field. Streets along the route will be fully closed to non-participants and vehicular traffic. Main Street between Second and Third streets will remain open. Traffic will be allowed to cross throughout the course when safe.
Below is a full list of road closures for Saturday's race:
Road closures from 5-11 a.m.
- East Main Street from Hancock Street to Brook Street
- East Market Street from Brook Street to Jackson Street
- Jackson Street from Billy Goat Strut Alley to Main Street
- Preston Street from Produce Plaza Alley to Witherspoon Street
- Floyd Street from Produce Plaza Alley to East Washington Street
- Brook Street from Billy Goat Strut Alley to East Washington Street
- East Washington Street from Floyd Street to Preston Street
Road closures from 7-9 a.m.
- Interstate 65, Exit 136C southbound ramp at Jefferson/Downtown
- Interstate 65, Exit 136B northbound ramp at Brook Street
- Brook Street from Chestnut Street to Market Street
- Chestnut Street from Ninth Street to Brook Street Ninth Street from Magazine Street to Liberty Street
- Only northbound, Ninth Street closed
- Liberty Street from Ninth Street to Fifth Street
- Fifth Street from Liberty Street to Market Street Market Street from Seventh Street to Fifth Street
- North lane from Sixth to Fifth streets open open for thru traffic from Sixth
- Seventh Street from Congress Street to Main Street
- Main Street from Brook Street to Seventh Street
- Southbound Second Street Bridge traffic only can exit Main Street to Third Street via north lane
Restricted access from 5-11 a.m.
- Market Street from First Street to Brook Street
- Brook Street from Market Street to Billy Goat Strut Alley
- Billy Goat Strut Alley from Jackson Street to Brook Street
- South Jackson Street from Jefferson Street to Billy Goat Strut Alley
- Preston Street from Jefferson Street to Produce Plaza Alley
- Produce Plaza Alley from Preston Street to Brook Street
Restricted access from 7-9 a.m.
- Main Street from Second Street to Third Street
- Southbound Second Street Bridge traffic only can exit Main to Third Street via north lane
- North First Street from Main Street to East Washington Street
- Market Street from Eighth Street to Seventh Street
- Market Street from Sixth Street to Fifth Street
- North lane open for thru traffic
The next race in the series, the 10K, is set for March 18, followed by the 15K on April 1. The races lead up to the Kentucky Derby Festival Marathon and miniMarathon races.
