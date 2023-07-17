LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenager is recovering in the hospital after a shooting Monday night in the California Park neighborhood., according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD was notified by University Hospital around 7:30 p.m. of a shooting victim that had been dropped off by private means at the hospital.
According to LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis, the teen was alert and conscious when he arrived at the hospital. His injuries appear to be non-life threatening, Ellis said.
Upon investigation, LMPD discovered the shooting might have happened in the 1100 block of South 16th Street, near West St. Catherine Street.
LMPD's Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is leading the investigation, but have no suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or the online Crime Tip portal.
