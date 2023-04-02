LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 19-year-old man died after being shot near a KFC in the Russell neighborhood on Saturday evening.
Louisville Metro Police Maj. Nick Owen said officers initially responded to the reported shooting around 7 p.m. in the 1900 block of West Broadway.
Martell D. Hall Jr. was found shot inside a vehicle by police. The Louisville man died on the scene.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). You can also submit a tip on LMPD's crime tip portal by clicking here. You can remain anonymous.
