LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Madison, Indiana, man was arrested after a shooting in Bullitt County on Tuesday, according to Bullitt County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responded to a shooting at 272 Cherry Hill Road at 7:16 p.m. Police were told a person had been shot and the suspect left the scene. The victim was taken to UofL Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
According to a news release, a deputy saw the suspect's vehicle traveling west on Cedar Grove Road and conducted a traffic stop. Bullitt County Sheriff's Office said detectives interviewed the suspect, a witness and the victim.
Charles Johnson III was charged with assault and three counts of wanton endangerment. The 19-year-old is housed in Bullitt County Detention Center.
