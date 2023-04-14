LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two 19-year-old men were identified Friday as the victims of fatal shootings Thursday night in Louisville.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Darrin Hailey died after being shot in the 5200 block of Mars Court in the Pleasure Ridge Park. Hailey lived in the area.
Around the same time, Jadon Anderson, who lived near National Turnpike and Outer Loop, showed up at Mary & Elizabeth Hospital, where he died.
Both men died of multiple gunshot wounds, the coroner's office said.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating, but no suspects have been identified and there have been no arrests.
Anyone with any information regarding the shooting is asked to call the LMPD's anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673), or submit tips online by clicking here.
