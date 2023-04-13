LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men were shot and killed in Louisville on Thursday evening, according to police.
Louisville Metro Police Maj. Micah Scheu said officers responded to a reported shooting in the 5200 block of Mars Court around 6 p.m. That's in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood, near Sky Blue Avenue and Lower Hunters Trace.
Once on scene, police found a man with "at least one gunshot wound." He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Scheu said police are also investigating after a man showed up to St. Mary's Hospital around the same time as the Mars Court shooting. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, but police aren't sure if he was shot in the same incident on Mars Court or in a separate, unrelated shooting.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating, but as of 8 p.m. had no suspects and had made no arrests.
Anyone with any information regarding the shooting is asked to call the LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673), or submit tips online by clicking here.
