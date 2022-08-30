LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people are accused of killing a man in July on East Catherine Street in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood.
Gregory Rhodes and Josiah Hart are facing murder and tampering charges. Court records say Rhodes was arrested on an unrelated warrant and told police he was present when Dennis Kos died inside a Germantown home.
Kos was pronounced dead at University of Louisville Hospital after he was found assaulted near the intersection of Mary and East Oak Streets in July.
Rhodes told police he helped move the body. Hart was also arrested on an unrelated warrant and told police she was also present when Kos was strangled by Rhodes.
Police say after Kos died, they stole his car. Rhodes and Hart will be arraigned in court on Wednesday morning.
Related Stories:
- Authorities identify 38-year-old man who died after attack in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood
- Man dies after being attacked in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.