LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a man was fatally attacked earlier this week in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood.
According to Aaron Ellis, an LMPD spokesman, officers were called to East St. Catherine Street, near the intersection of Mary and East Oak streets, at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police said a man in his late 30s had been assaulted there.
He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Police haven't released any details about the nature of the assault.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is leading the investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the LMPD anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD or use the online Crime Tip portal.
