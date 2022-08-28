LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two shootings within 30 minutes leave three injured, including a 12-year-old girl.
LMPD spokesperson, Dwight Mitchell, said 8th Division officers responded to a shooting in the 3900 block of Accomack Drive at about 1 a.m. on Sunday. This is where Spring Hurst East Apartments are located.
Police said they found a 12-year-old girl and a 20-year-old man who was shot. The girl was transported to Norton Children’s Hospital, and the man transported to University Hospital.
Both are expected to be okay and have non-life-threatening injuries.
The LMPD 8th Division is investigating.
Mitchell also said 1st Division officers were called to a shooting at 26th Street and Broadway at about 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Police found a man who was shot. He was transported to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The LMPD 1st Division is investigating this shooting.
Anyone with information involving any of these shootings is asked to call the tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). You can remain anonymous. Tips can also be made to the crime tip portal.
