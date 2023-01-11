LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An adult education student at the Ahrens Educational Resource Center and Pathfinder in downtown Louisville was arrested Wednesday after police said he tried to get into a building with a knife.
Isaiah Moore, 24, was arrested and is facing multiple charges.
In a letter sent home to families, Angela Parsons, the principal of the J. Graham Brown School, said Jefferson County Public Schools' police officers were tipped off about a student bringing a weapon to the building.
Parsons said the student was arrested after a brief scuffle and charged after the knife was found. She said the suspect never got beyond the entryway to Ahrens.
According to an arrest citation, Moore became "combative with officers requiring him to be physically subdued." In the altercation, an officer received "large superficial cuts" to their forearm.
The security level was raised in the entire building. Moore is charged with assault of a police officer or probation officer, disorderly conduct, possession of a weapon on school property and resisting arrest.
You can read the full letter below:
January 11, 2023
Dear Brown School Families,
I always want to keep you informed about your child’s education and what’s happening at our school. Making sure you have accurate information allows us to dispel any rumors.
Today we received information that an adult education student may be preparing to bring a weapon to the building we share with Ahrens and Pathfinder. As a precaution, the security level was raised in the entire building and JCPS Police was called.
When the adult student arrived at the security desk, JCPS Police discovered he had a knife and the person was arrested. At no time did the person get beyond the entryway to the Ahrens building.
The learning inside our classrooms continued as security dealt with this incident and we are thankful to JCPS Police for their cooperation.
Thank you for your continued support of Brown School. If you have any questions feel free to contact me at 485-8216.
Sincerely,
Angela Parsons, Principal
