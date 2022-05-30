LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Five Louisville teenagers arrested in Mt. Washington this weekend are facing felony charges for breaking into vehicles.
According to Mt. Washington Police, one boy and four girls, the youngest a 13-year-old, were arrested on May 28 for breaking into several vehicles in a neighborhood on Barbara Sue Lane, off Armstrong Lane.
The teens are facing multiple felony charges. Police said one of the suspects drove a stolen car with the lights off while the other four would check door handles on cars to see if they were unlocked.
Police recovered the stolen vehicle, two stolen handguns, credit cards, IDs and personal belongings that people left in their cars.
The department is reminding residents to lock their car doors in light of the recent thefts.
"Let this serve as your #9PMRoutine reminder," Mt. Washington Police posted on Facebook. "Please lock your car doors, and secure all belongings inside vehicles."
Residents who believe they're missing items from their cars are asked to call the Mt. Washington Police Department.
