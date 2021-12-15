LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A drug bust in southern Indiana ended with six people in jail.
The Columbus, Indiana, Police Department said officers found a meth lab in a home on South Brooks Street along with several guns that had their serial numbers removed. Officers confiscated 73 grams of meth.
Six Columbus residents were arrested and face charges ranging from visiting a common nuisance to dealing meth:
- Matthew Havidic
- Randall Garris
- Angel Sanders
- Darlene Jenkins
- Jason Fields
- Joshua Dewey
Police said the search warrant was part of an ongoing drugs and narcotics investigation.
