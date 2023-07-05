LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said the 6-year-old boy who was allegedly stabbed by his mother in Pleasure Ridge Park last week is expected to make a full recovery.
His mother is 28-year-old Sequoia Porter, who was arrested in connection to the stabbing that happened Wednesday, June 28, at the Foundry Apartments.
The child and a woman believed to be Porter's sister were both stabbed.
Police said even though the arrest was made, the case has not been adjudicated in court.
Police confirmed there there were multiple witnesses but those witnesses have not testified in open court.
LMPD said it still considers the case to be open and active.
Previous stories:
- LMPD: Woman accused of stabbing 6-year-old son in Pleasure Ridge Park re-captured after escape attempt
- Louisville police arrest suspect hiding in the woods for attempted murder of woman, 6-year-old boy
Copyright 2023 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.