LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The woman charged with assault and attempted murder after police said she stabbed her sister and her 6-year-old son Wednesday morning tried to escape as she was being booked into jail.
According to court documents, it happened while 28-year-old Sequoia Porter was handcuffed in a holding cell at Louisville Metro Corrections Wednesday evening, waiting to be booked.
Authorities said she managed to slip out of her handcuffs and run out the garage door of the jail.
Louisville Metro Department of Corrections officers recaptured her on West Liberty Street between South 6th Street and South 7th Street. She was eventually booked into Louisville Metro Corrections. She's charged with second-degree escape in connection with that incident.
Porter was originally being booked in jail on charges of attempted murder and assault. Those charges stem from an incident in which police said she stabbed her 6-year-old son, as well as her sister, at the Foundry Apartments near the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood at around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. That's in the 5800 block of Bruns Avenue, near Dixie Highway and Gagel Avenue.
Police said she stabbed the 6-year-old several times. That child was rushed to the hospital, where he underwent several surgeries for multiple stab wounds and a skull fracture. His current condition is not known.
Porter is also accused of stabbing her sister several times in the head and leg. She was taken to UofL Hospital where she is receiving treatment.
Both victims are expected to survive, according to police.
During the investigation, a witness allegedly told police that at one point, Porter held her 6-year-old son over a third floor balcony railing and said, "Die, demon!"
Police said information from the public led several LMPD units to a wooded area close to Brinson Drive. Officers arrested Porter, who was hiding in the woods.
A not guilty plea was entered on her behalf during her initial appearance in Jefferson District Court Thursday morning.
Previous stories:
Copyright 2023 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.