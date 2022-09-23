LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man accused of robbing a bank and leading police on a two-hour chase through Louisville was in court Friday, when a not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf.
Corey Ware, 28, was arrested Thursday after a car chase throughout the Louisville area, according to court documents. Ware was suspected of robbing a bank in the 6500 block of Bardstown Road around 12:45 p.m.
Louisville Metro Police said officers tried to stop Ware in the 4500 block of Bardstown Road, but he kept going, hitting two vehicles. No one was injured.
Police said Ware then got out of his vehicle and took off on foot but officers eventually caught up to him near University of Louisville with help from the Air Unit.
The chase eventually ended near UofL's campus shortly before 3 p.m.
LMPD said Ware hit a vehicle and a police car during the chase, but no one was hurt.
Jefferson County Public Schools held buses from leaving during the chase. Because of that, some students were late getting home from school.
Ware is charged with robbery, fleeing or evading police, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, criminal mischief, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to render aid and robbery.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.