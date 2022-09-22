LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested on Thursday after allegedly robbing a bank, fleeing from police then crashing into civilian and police vehicles.
Corey Ware, 28, was arrested by police after a car chase throughout the Louisville area, according to court documents.
Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Aaron Ellis said Seventh Division officers responded to an active bank hold up at the 6500 block of Bardstown Road around 12:45 p.m.
Ware then fled with cash in a vehicle and a marked police car tried to stop him in the 4500 block of Bardstown Road but he refused to stop and began a pursuit, police say.
Police say he then struck the two vehicles but no one was injured. Ware fled from his vehicle and officers eventually arrested him with help from the Air Unit.
The car chase delayed Jefferson County Public Schools buses from getting kids home from school.
Ware has initially been charged with Robbery 1st Degree, Fleeing or Evading Police, Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon, Criminal Mischief, Leaving the Scene of an Accident/Failure to Render Aid and Robbery 2nd Degree.
He's scheduled for arraignment on Friday morning.
