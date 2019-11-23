LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — An Owsley County High School teacher accused of having sexual contact with students now faces four charges of sexual abuse after more allegations have surfaced during a Kentucky State Police investigation.
James Cornett, 40, of Beattyville, Kentucky, was arrested again Friday and faces two additional charges of first-degree sexual abuse, according to a news release from KSP. According to previous reporting, KSP learned about allegations of Cornett having sexual contact with two students on Nov. 11, and he was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree sexual abuse on Nov. 14.
Cornett posted bail and was released from custody, according to KSP Trooper Adam Hall. More allegations of sexual contact have surfaced since Cornett was initially arrested, which prompted his arrest Friday. Cornett is now being held in the Jackson County Detention Center in McKee, Kentucky.
