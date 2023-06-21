LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified a 17-year-old teen who was fatally shot Tuesday night in the Algonquin neighborhood.
According to the coroner's office on Wednesday night, Lonnie Love Jr., died in the shooting.
LMPD Maj. Arnold Rivera said officers were called to the 1500 block of Cypress Avenue, near West Hill Street and the Park Duvalle neighborhood, on a reported shooting around 9:30 p.m.
Once on scene, officers found a man who had been shot. Love was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS, Rivera said.
As officers were canvassing the area, they found another man who had been shot. Rivera said he was transported to University of Louisville Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
His condition is unknown as of Wednesday evening.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the department's online Crime Tip Portal by clicking here.
