LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was killed and another person was injured in a shooting in the city's Algonquin neighborhood Tuesday night.
LMPD Maj. Arnold Rivera said officers were called to the 1500 block of Cypress Avenue, near West Hill Street and the Park Duvalle neighborhood, on a reported shooting around 9:30 p.m.
Once on scene, officers found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS, Rivera said.
As officers were canvassing the area, they found another man who had been shot. Rivera said he was transported to University of Louisville Hospital with life-threatening injuries, but did not elaborate on his condition.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is handling the investigation, but as of 11 p.m. had no suspects and had made no arrests.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the department's online Crime Tip Portal by clicking here.
