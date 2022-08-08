LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities identified a 26-year-old Louisville woman who died over the weekend after she was shot in the Fern Creek neighborhood.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that woman has been identified as Rebecca Richardson. The coroner said she died of a gunshot wound.
A spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department said officers were called to scene on Ferndale Road, near Glendale Road, around 6:30 p.m. Saturday after someone reported finding a body at that location.
When officers arrived, it was determined that Richardson was dead.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the crime. If you have any information, call 574-LMPD or use the online Crime Tip portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal. You do not have to give them your name.
