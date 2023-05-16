LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 34-year-old man days after he was fatally shot in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Tyron Bowling.
Officers were called to the reported shooting in the 2100 block of West Burnett Avenue around 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell. That's between Wilson Avenue and Dixie Highway, near West Hill Street.
Once on scene, officers found a man, identified by the coroner's office as Bowling, who had been shot. Bowling was taken to UofL Hospital where he later died, Mitchell said.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating, but have no suspects and have made no arrests.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online through the department's crime tip portal, here.
