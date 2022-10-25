LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 34-year-old Louisville man who was shot to death at an apartment complex near Fern Creek Sunday night.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Leonard Werner.
LMPD 7th Division officers responded to the shooting in the 5500 block of Overbrook Woods Place around 8:30 p.m. Sunday. That's at the Overbrook Apartment Homes, not far from Bardstown Road.
Werner was pronounced dead at the scene.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting bud had no suspects as of Sunday night.
Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to call 574-LMPD or report it anonymously here.
Related story:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.