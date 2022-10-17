LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 35-year-old man who died when he was hit by a car on Preston Highway over the weekend.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Allen Lee Green, of Louisville.
Police say the incident took place at about 1 a.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of Preston Highway, not far from Audubon Parkway.
Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said preliminary reports showed a man was "in the roadway" when a car hit him.
That man, identified as Allen, died at the scene. The driver of the car remained on the scene.
No one else was injured.
The 3300 block of Preston Highway was closed for several hours.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.
