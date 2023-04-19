LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 33-year-old woman who died after she was shot Tuesday morning in Louisville's Portland neighborhood.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that woman has been identified as Samantha Thompson. She would be 34 on Thursday, according to the coroner's office.
Louisville Metro Police First Division officers were called to a report of a shooting around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of North 25th Street, near Cleveland Avenue, where police found the woman, identified by the coroner's office as Thompson, with gunshot wounds.
She was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where she died a short time after arrival.
The coroner's office lists her cause of death as a gunshot wound.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is leading the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or the anonymous online crime tip portal by clicking here.
