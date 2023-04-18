LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman is dead after an early Tuesday morning shooting in the Portland neighborhood.
LMPD's First Division was called to a report of a shooting around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of North 25th Street where police found a woman with gunshot wounds. That's near Cleveland Avenue.
She was transported to University Hospital where she died a short time after arrival.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is leading the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or the anonymous online crime tip portal by clicking here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.