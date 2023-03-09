LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A candidate for Kentucky governor pleaded guilty this week to three misdemeanors.
Police in Kenton County said Eric Deters' teenage nephew pulled up to a farm to hunt last October, saw his uncle and flipped him off. Deters then reportedly jumped in his own truck and chased his nephew on the road and through fields for more than a mile.
Police said he also sent harassing text messages to his nephew's mother.
Deters pleaded guilty to menacing and two counts of harassing communications. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail for each count but won't have to actually serve that as long as he stays out of trouble.
Deters is a Republican candidate in next year's crowded race for Kentucky governor.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.