LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Carroll County man was arrested on Friday and charged with brutally beating a woman, raping her and trying to kill her.
According to court documents, Matthew OConnor, 38, of Sanders, Kentucky, is currently being held in the Carroll County Detention Center.
Police allege that the series of attacks took place from Jan. 18 to Jan 21 in Gallatin County, Kentucky. The victim was a woman OConnor knew.
The investigation began when officers were called to the Grant County Hospital, after the woman was brought in with several injuries, including bruising all over her body, a black eye, human bite marks and other injuries.
According to court documents, her injuries were so extensive that the nurse took 210 images to document them.
The woman allegedly told police that the injuries were sustained in a series of attacks by OConnor that took place over a number of days.
The woman said OConnor punched her in the face and broke her glasses, before trying to pull her to the ground. He allegedly yanked her tank top so hard he bruised her ribs, then got on top of her and started choking her, slamming her head on the floor repeatedly.
According to court documents, he hit her on the head numerous times with the metal tube of a vacuum cleaner, then put it under her chin and started choking her, telling her, "I'm going to kill you. You're going to die."
When she began to suffer internal trauma, he allegedly took her to the bath tub and threatened to kill her and throw her body in a well.
Police said the next morning, he began choking her again and hit her in the head and leg with a copper pot. According to court documents, he then raped her.
He did not attack the woman on Friday, Jan. 20, but on Saturday, Jan 21, he allegedly told her she had "done this to herself" and raped her again. Police said he then opened his gun safe and started looking for ammunition, saying he was going to kill her.
He then allegedly forced her to kiss him and left the house. The woman then went to the hospital for care.
Police said this series of attacks was not the first time he'd attacked the woman. According to his arrest warrant, he has previously shot at her, hit her in the head and held her hostage.
A warrant was issued for OConnor's arrest on Feb. 22, and he was taken into custody by Kentucky State Police the next day. He's charged with attempted murder, first-degree rape, first-degree strangulation, first-degree assault and kidnapping with serious physical injury.
Copyright 2023 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.